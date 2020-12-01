The number of active businesses across greater Kelowna has nearly recovered to pre-pandemic levels, new data from Statistics Canada shows.
After three straight months during which more businesses opened than closed, the number of active businesses in the Central Okanagan was 5,590 in August, Statscan reported Thursday.
That was only 4% below the number of active businesses in February, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered many workplaces.
Between March and May, 851 businesses opened in greater Kelowna but 1,315 closed. The trend turned around between June and August, a period during which 1,074 businesses opened and 846 closed.
While business numbers have recovered recently, the current total is still about
5% below the 5,900 active businesses that operated in 2019.
Kelowna’s three-month period of business openings outpacing business closings is slightly ahead of the Canadian average. Nationally, business openings have exceeded business closings for only a two-month period.
Along with a rebound in the business environment, Kelowna’s unemployment rate is also nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. The rate in September was 6.2%, down from 8% in September and nearly back to the 5.9% level seen in March before the beginning of the widespread economic fallout associated with the pandemic.
Nationally, there were 34,126 business closures in August, down 2.7% from July. Statistics Canada says the drop may reflect the fact that businesses that were least able to adapt to the pandemic had already closed.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Canada were far lower in August than in recent weeks, which have seen a sharp upturn and prompted the return of strict measures on businesses in an effort to bring the number of new infections under control.