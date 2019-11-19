A booming insulation industry, coupled with growing consumer interest in making their homes more efficient, continues to add up to a strong need for skilled workers in the Southern Interior.
Okanagan College, in conjunction with the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, Work BC, and local industry leaders, launched the residential insulator program in Vernon in spring of 2018 to help meet industry demand.
The response from students and industry was so positive, the program is back for another round this fall.
And now, eligible applicants can access the training for free. More information about the program and eligibility requirements can be found at okanagan.bc.ca/RIT.
The 25-week Residential Insulator program provides tuition-free specialized training for eligible applicants with funding from the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. It starts in Kamloops on Dec. 9 and will run until June 12.
The program develops practical skills and provides safety certifications in the first 15 weeks of classroom instruction. The remaining 10 weeks are spent in work placements with local employers providing valuable work-related experience.
“Building codes are changing as technology advances, so we’re seeing need in the industry for workers with solid knowledge and skills pertaining to buildings materials, tools and techniques,” said Luke Egely, Residential Insulator program instructor.
“We saw the success our students had last round, and opportunities that this training opened up for them, and so we’re excited to see more students tap into this great training opportunity,” said Egely. “It’s a great industry to get into right now.”
Call WorkBC at 250-377-3670 for more information.
