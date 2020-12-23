Darin Patterson knows what he won’t be doing to ring in the new year: welcoming diners at his restaurant, Bogner’s of Penticton.
Rather than run the gauntlet of public health restrictions to keep the dining room open, Patterson is instead serving hundreds of contactless take-out dinners over the holidays.
So on New Year’s Eve, “I think I’m going to end up being home by 8 o’clock. It’s absolutely unheard of,” said Patterson.
“And certainly the guys in the kitchen will get in a full day of labour and then go home to their loved ones and do whatever everyone else is doing.”
Those are the kinds of silver linings Patterson likes to focus on as he adapts his fine-dining restaurant to survive in the pandemic era and beyond.
“That’s what it’s about, right? Identifying what people’s needs are right now and quickly spinning to serve them,” he said.
Take-out dinners are also helping keep his valued employees afloat.
“Part of that is giving them work,” said Patterson. “So we’ll end up, even though we didn’t get any Christmas parties this year, still serving about the same number of people as we did last year.”
The idea has proven immensely popular, with Bogner’s already selling out 175 dinners-for-two for Christmas at $120 per couple. The menu includes a bottle of wine, roasted turkey, plenty of fixings, desserts and more.
The new year’s package, which comes with two kinds of wine and a cream liqueur, sounds equally delectable — and better yet, still available.
It includes dinner, midnight snack and brunch, with hot food that can be kept in a 160 F oven until ready to serve. Each sharing plate will require two to three steps to put together and come with an instruction card. The dinner menu alone includes a house-made cedar plank charcuterie board, pulled duck confit, lobster bisque and boneless braised beef shoulder, followed by Van Westen cherry-filled passionfruit mousse.
The snack and brunch will be just as sumptuous and include some clever ingredients, like lentils and crushed pomegranates, which in some cultures are thought to bring good fortune if eaten on New Year’s Day. The prices, starting at $238 for two, are derived from numerology.
Pick-up times will be arranged for Dec. 31 and Patterson is planning to have a pick-up point at Apex Mountain to serve diners there. For more details visit www.bogners.ca or email nye2020@bogners.ca.