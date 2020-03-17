Merritt has received a grant to improve alternative transportation within the community, Will George, Merritt’s Economic Development and Tourism Manager, announced at a Thriving Communities presentation.
The grant for $25,000, which will be matched by the city, was provided by the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program, formerly known as BikeBC.
Active transportation refers to any type of human-powered commuting, whether for work, socialization or enjoyment. This refers to modes of transportation from simple walking and cycling, to cross-country skiing, kayaking and rollerblading.
“This grant is an important piece of what I feel is Merritt’s vibrant and exciting future,” said Coun. Tony Luck. “As communities look to curb the use of motorized vehicles, especially in urban cores, the funding that we received, matched with local taxpayers funds, will help us develop a proper, comprehensive active transportation plan for Merritt, which is intended to increase the overall esthetic and health of the community.
“It will give us the opportunity to identify travel networks within the community, for example, walking and cycling paths along some of our greatest assets, the Nicola and Coldwater rivers.”
Luck went on to explain how the grant will be incorporated into the city’s plans. “This grant funding is very timely, as we are in the early days of updating our Official Community Plan, Bylaws, and Development processes.
“So, to get this plan completed and incorporated into the OCP will be great for transportation, park space, downtown revitalization and residential development planning moving forward. I believe we have a great opportunity to improve our community in a very positive manner.
Luck added the Thriving Community report showed that Merritt has “a great opportunity to expand the walking-to-work infrastructure.
“As commuting times in Merritt are far less than a lot of other B.C. communities, it would be amazing to enhance the walking and biking experience for commuters, the general public and tourists.”