A resilient student is a successful student.
That was theme Friday as Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent Kevin Kaardal spoke at a Kelowna Chamber of Commerce lunch at the Coast Capri Hotel.
“Resiliency is such an important attribute,” said Kaardal.
“If a student is resilient, they view mistakes and failures as a stepping stone to learning. We start to teach that as early as kindergarten.”
As an example, the superintendent mentioned Thomas Edison, who failed numerous times in his quest to invent the light bulb.
“Resiliency is definitely part of the future of education. If you are resilient, you are a problem solver and a collaborator. In fact, it all ties into Central Okanagan Public Schools’ goal for every student to be a learner, critical thinker, innovator, collaborator and contributor to society.”
Resiliency training starts in the primary grades and continues through elementary and middle school with social and emotional skills building so high school students are ready, willing and able to do more hands-on learning.
Public schools are a huge machine in the Central Okanagan, with 23,500 students attending 32 elementary, seven middle, five high and four alternative schools with 1,450 teachers, 409 substitute teachers, 1,000 support staff and 125 administrators.
The annual budget for running the local public school system is around $254 million.
“In many ways, we are the model community for public schools,” said Kaardal.
For instance, there are numerous programs for high school students to take courses and earn credits in conjunction with Okanagan College, UBC Okanagan and the B.C. Institute of Technology.
Resiliency learning is making a dent on bullying, with students having the confidence and conscience to say “stop” or tell an adult so the situation can be resolved.
The district’s 93% graduation rate is one of the best in the province, and B.C. public schools are considered the best in the world, behind only Finland.
“Besides the basics, teachers also strive for deeper learning so students find and pursue their passion,” said Kaardal.
“If their passion happens to be sports, firefighting or equine, we have academies for them.”
Despite the many advances, kids suffer with anxiety more than ever before.
That’s why continued resiliency, social and emotional skills building and health-and-wellness courses are so important.
Schools have teachers, peer counsellors and resources.
“Schools can’t solve it all,” said Kaardal. “There has to be support from parents, the community, Interior Health, business and government.”
Public schools’ goal isn’t just to graduate well-rounded students. The goal is for those grads to be inspired to move on to further education and careers that make them exemplary members of society.
While Kaardal addressed the business crowd, former NHL player Sheldon Kennedy was presenting to 1,600 teachers as part of their professional development day.
Kennedy advocates resiliency and recovery after he went public with his story of sexual abuse as a teen by then-coach Graham James.
Kennedy in-line skated across Canada in 1998 to raise awareness and funds for sexual abuse survivors. He continues to advocate through public speaking and his Respect Group, which combats abuse and bullying.