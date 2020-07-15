There is a legal principle that says Ignorance is No Defense. The same could be said for running your own business. In this case the defendant is you and the judge, jury and prosecutor are your clients, the economy and your competitors.
Being passionate about what you do is not enough. You must get past your emotions and do what is necessary to succeed as a business owner., even when you hate doing some of the things that are required. If you are “not a numbers person,” take heed, and take heart.
Not knowing your numbers is like being captain of a rudderless ship. But there are people and processes that can save you from running aground.
Numbers tell stories that you want to hear
Sales and marketing statistics tell you what works and what doesn’t.
They point you to what kind of prospects and what approaches bring in clients most cost effectively.
With a good CRM system (Customer Relations Manager), you and your sales team can track all of your contacts, their sales history with you, their status in relation to your business (Hot lead, Client, Supplier, etc.).
CRM reports can tell you how many times you’ve reached out to them, in what way and the results of each contact. Imagine how that would help you improve your sales efficiency!
Cash flow projections allow you to plan your income and expenditures. If you have a heavy expense period coming up, you can put away some of today’s gravy for tomorrow or put on a big sales push to reach your end of the month or quarterly goals.
Cash flow projections and their after-the-fact counterparts Cash flow statements are excellent tools to stay in control of the day-to-day and longer-term finances of your business.
Financial statements give you a comprehensive record of the past.
They are essential for accurate tax filing and for going to the bank for a line of credit.
They tell you if the things you implemented to grow your business last period are actually achieving your goal. Year to year comparisons show you variances in results and can be used, along with other reports and some reflection, to fine tune your operations for greater profitability. A 2% change in the right direction can result in a rapid 20, 30 or 50% difference in results.
KPI monitoring is a method of identifying and tracking the Key Performance Indicators of everyone in your organization.
Once you’ve established what those indicators are, you can track, evaluate and revise to become more focused on what works best to achieve the individual targets of each person in your organization – including yourself.
A Coach, Mentor or Consultant can help you see from the outside what you can’t see from the inside and might help you fast-track your new systems for quicker, more sustainable results.
How to fall in love with your numbers
Separate your business and personal accounts. Lumping them together has been shown to be one of the biggest factors in the early failures of start-up and mature businesses.
Take a course to learn how to read financial statements. If you don’t understand the reports you are paying to have prepared, you are missing at least half the value of having someone prepare them for you.
Talk with your accountant and ask him/her to walk you through the meaning of the reports you receive. Your accountants role should be, among other things, to advise you on how set up your books to your own advantage so you have management tools for your business, and have the best tax-planning strategy built into your plans.
Bottom Line: You can have greater confidence, control and predictability about your ability to reach your profit goals. Just make it a priority to learn about, and to fall in love all over again… with your numbers.
Mary Lou Gutscher is a success mentor for entrepreneurs, author, and professional speaker who resides in Penticton.