Classes may have been out for most of the spring, but the school hamper program has become even more essential.
“There are a lot of struggling families out there, and the last thing they should be worried about is putting food on the table,” said Chris Marte, a Royal LePage realtor who has found a way to bolster the program.
When staffers from School District 67 called each home to check up on the community during the pandemic, it was soon discovered that more local families are now dealing with food insecurity. Around 160 families are now utilizing the program.
“If you’re going through a sudden job loss or are already struggling, the added stress about worrying about your family’s health, knowing you have some support to feed your family — it doesn’t solve everything but it at least alleviates one burden for many families,” Marte said.
Beyond making things harder for many families, COVID-19 has also put essential workers at greater risk. Every night at 7 p.m. in neighbourhoods around Penticton, cheers and banging pots can be heard by grateful citizens who want to show their thanks to those on the frontline.
Marte – whose line of work as a realtor includes heavy use of signage — found a way for the public to show a little extra gratitude towards essential workers, while helping to get food to local kids who need it.
“The idea was for signs that we could put on front lawns to say thank you to essential workers for friends, family or clients who want one,” he said.
“When people are walking and see the signs, it’s a good way to spread some positivity. My former partner, Gary Gierlich, came up with the idea.”
Beyond the signage Marte already had at home, he was able to connect with Morpheus Graphix to purchase 105 more, and most of them have already been put up.
“The owner, Corrine Inman, told us she would make them at her bottom-line price and every sign would be donated to a charity of our choice, which was the food hamper program.”
Metal posts are in limited supply, but signs can be displayed in many other ways, such as up in a window. Anybody interested in making a donation for a sign can contact Marte at chrismarte@royallepage.ca.
Marte learned the hamper program was experiencing an increase in demand through school trustee Tracy Van Raes.
“It’s something that could use more of a spotlight and community support.”
When a family receives a hamper, they get help stocking their pantries with non-perishables staples, as well as fresh-baked food from the school kitchens.
To help with the increased demand, there is a donation bin at Penticton Secondary School collecting non-perishable food items for the hampers. It is located at the front of the school and can be accessed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday to Friday.
The program is always accepting monetary donations, which can be donated in the form of a cheque or e-transfer (make cheques payable to School District No. 67) and drop it off at the school board office, 425 Jermyn Avenue through the mail slot. E-transfers can be sent to accountsreceivable@summer.com, and make “Penticton” the password.