Penticton’s downtown has become a whole lot sweeter.
Tickleberry’s Ice Cream will be taking over the space at the famous corner of Main and Front Streets — known to locals as “The Grassy Knoll,” that was most recently a Starbucks coffee shop, realtor Peter Byrnes confirmed, Wednesday.
“They are taking over the space and once we get through (COVID) and they do improvements to the building, they are hoping to open in the fall,” Byrnes said, referring all other questions to the owners.
Tickleberry’s, a family-run business, has been located in Okanagan Falls for many years and now operate the concessions at Skaha Lake Park.