The most interesting part of the City of Penticton’s press release Wednesday regarding the impending departure of economic development strategist Andrew Kemp wasn’t actually part of the release.
It was the part where the city was supposed to list his accomplishments, but instead noted Kemp “led a number of key economic development initiatives during his year of service, including recent work supporting recovery efforts from COVID-19.”
Such as?
This is not intended as a knock against Kemp, because he really didn’t have much to work with. Was there money? Yes, about $400,000 this year (before COVID-19). Was there direction from council? Not really.
Three years ago, the council of the day adopted an inward-looking economic development strategy that focused on helping existing businesses expand and hire more people, rather than attracting one mega-business to provide a bunch of jobs.
Since then, there have been surveys and statistics, tool kits and business forums, but it’s hard to think of any other major success stories.
Council gets a quarterly update and a local business owner occasionally shows up at meetings to validate just how helpful the economic development team is, but that’s about it. Can you name any successes?
We also learned this week the city has eliminated the part-time position of Jennifer Vincent, the only other member of the economic development team.
Her signature project was an annual business forum. Last year’s event attracted just 60 people and cost taxpayers $20,000.
We recently learned through a freedom of information request the bill included $2,730 for a consultant to run the whole damn thing, from writing a project description and press releases to on-site co-ordination the day of the event. Apparently the economic development team was too busy to organize its own one-day forum.
So it was heartening to learn the city will now rely on existing staff and consultants to do economic development work while it takes time to “re-imagine” the department.
Good call. Here lies a magnificent opportunity to try to consolidate some of the existing business groups, which would save taxpayers a ton of money.
Do groups like Travel Penticton, the Downtown Penticton Association and Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce all need separate offices, separate staffs and separate boards?
No.
The chamber at least spends members’ dues, but Travel Penticton and the Downtown Penticton Association are funded by tax money. As is the city’s economic development department.
Now imagine if there was just one group that looked after all that stuff: tourism marketing, economic development, business improvement. If run properly and with good public oversight, it would be more cost-effective and a lot less confusing for people considering setting up shop in Penticton.
With the city staring down the barrel of a projected $5- million revenue shortfall next year, now is the time for bold thinking — and cutting costs.
—Joe Fries, Reporter
Penticton Herald