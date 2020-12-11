The Barley Mill Elves are on their way to celebrate the 12 Days of Christmas big time, beginning Saturday.
The COVID-19 pandemic is taking an exorbitant toll on the hospitality industry, but the Barley Mill Pub is fighting back.
That includes a wide range of options and really great specials both inside the 38-year-old pub as well as the Barley and Grapes Cold Beer and Liquor Store.
“It’s been a tough year for everybody in this business and we just want to think of our locals and pass on savings to them,” said Kori Iceton, the Barley Mill’s marketing and events manager.
“Since the most recent (health) orders, it’s definitely slowed down even more and while it’s great people are listening to Dr. Bonnie Henry, it’s impacted our staff because we’ve had to cut back hours and they’re going to have to tighten their reins this holiday
season.
“That’s also why it’s so important to shop locally. Hopefully while we’re thinking of the locals over the holiday season, they will be thinking of us.”
So bring on the Elves who Barley and Grapes manager Andrea Sussey is sure want to pass on some incredible deals on liquor cabinet essentials for the 12 days of Christmas.
“It’s so important to do this right now,” said Sussey. “We are a little store, but we are doing our best to pass on any savings we get. People have less money this year than most so any deal is a good deal, it’s almost like giving it away.”
And there’s more.
As part of its social media campaign, those readers who like, comment or share the Barley Mill’s Elves deal of the day have a chance at some nifty prizes.
Included is a Fireball snowboard, Fireball Columbia jacket and Fireball backpack.
Barley and Grapes is unique in that it’s the only drive-thru in Penticton and one of just six in all of B.C..
“We want to bring awareness through our liquor store, you don’t need to worry about parking, or waiting in line, we come out to you,” said Sussey. “Safety is a priority and we have the proper measures in play.”
Iceton added: “We are really wanting people to remember our little store here at the Barley and Grapes.”
During the 12 days, the Barley Mill Pub will continue their daily drink and food specials — like Tuesday night’s $15 full rack of ribs — along with take out orders.
According to Iceton, those wishing to dine in can do so in full confidence every precaution is being taken for their wellbeing.
“The safety of our staff and customers is critical,” she said. “We’re all masked up and sanitizing. We’ve had a definite plan in place since day one, offering a sanitary, socially-distanced environment for people to visit.”
Orders for food and spirits can be done by phone or on the Barley Mill website and Facebook page.
It’s hoped that liquor delivery service for the Barley and Grapes through Skip the Dishes will be in service by early next week.