Last Call Liquor Mart is on the move — right across the parking lot to be precise.
The family-owned Penticton business has moved from its long-time location in the Walmart plaza to its new location at 2897 Skaha Lake Rd. A soft-reopening occurred Feb. 1, with an official ribbon cutting planned for a later date.
Overnight, the store has nearly tripled its size, going from 3,000 to 8,000 square feet in the building that used to be a Valley First Credit Union outlet.
“We outgrew our own location in the first year,” said general manager Fred Vassilakaki.
“This has allowed us to literally triple the number of products and everything we sell is cold. We have 51 cooler doors now. It was 25 before. The only original things left from when it was Valley First is the front office and the washrooms.”
Vassilakaki said that 95% of the work was done locally, which includes flooring, electrical, painting, plumbing, general contracting and outdoor signage.
The staff has also doubled in size and they've been trained in pairing wines with food.
“The biggest challenge for us was to co-ordinate the sub-trades when they were needed,” Vassilakaki said.
He did all of the technical wiring himself, which included 5,000 feet of wire for internet, television and security.
Last Call first opened in 2004. At that time, nightclubs were granted the option of a private liquor licence and Vassilaki and Sons Investment Ltd. was then operating The Element nightclub.
Vassilakaki believes the new Last Call is now the second-largest private store in the valley.
He prides himself on being a family-run business. His mother Barbara works there during the day and invites her friends to drop by because “coffee is always on.” His father, John, who also happens to be the mayor, works the occasional shift during the busy times.
“We want to offer a large high-end experience for the customer. We take requests and always want to go the extra mile for our customers.”
Customer service includes free delivery within the city limits of Penticton for orders that exceed $25.
Last Call is open daily from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m., excluding some holidays.
