Half of the businesses in B.C. and the Okanagan are shutting down temporarily.
Two-thirds of companies are cutting their staff by half, and 25% of businesses are laying off their entire workforce.
Seventy-three per cent of businesses expect revenues to plunge 50%, and nearly a quarter of companies are bracing for a complete wipeout of revenues.
These statistics, released Friday by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, are the results of a B.C. Chamber of Commerce survey of 8,000 businesses provincewide over the past week about the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.
Ninety per cent of respondents said they’ve experienced novel coronavirus-related negative impact, and 91% expect further impact in the form of more revenue losses and employee layoffs.
“There is deep, deep uncertainty,” said Kelowna chamber president Jeffrey Robinson, a lawyer with Rush Ihas Hardwick.
“What I’m hearing from this survey and the businesses I’ve spoken to is it’s bad and will get worse.”
Robinson knows the COVID-19 crisis is first and foremost a public-health issue that has to be tackled with closures, cancellations, quarantine, isolation and social distancing.
But all those public-health actions damage the economy.
That’s why the Kelowna and B.C. chambers are calling on all levels of government for financial help for business.
“Businesses in B.C. are saying a combination of tax cuts, flexibility around tax remittances and enhanced credit access will help them weather this unprecedented storm in the short term,” said Robinson.
The survey showed self-employed and contract workers are among the most gravely concerned because they are ineligible for unemployment insurance.
The federal government has removed the one-week wait to claim employment insurance for those who qualify. However, even if laid-off workers get insurance money quickly, it will only be around 55% of their regular wages.
“We all know Canadians already have incredibly high debt levels,” said Robinson.
“Fifty-five per cent is not enough. The government has to come up with more financial assistance for workers and businesses. Employers are struggling. Employees are struggling. Many of these businesses might not be around in three months to hire back workers.”
Generally, Kelowna is considered an affluent community. However, many also live paycheque to paycheque. So, even the loss of one paycheque or employment insurance covering only 55% of earnings puts people in immediate financial hardship.
Those who don’t qualify for employment insurance can tap into Emergency Care Benefits, designed for those who are sick as a result of the coronavirus, caring for someone who is sick or looking after children who are not in school.
These benefits are also designed to help people pay their rent, and the big six banks are offering mortgage payment deferrals for up to six months for those who apply and qualify.
Hotels and tourism businesses are also smashed with cancellation of up to 90% of bookings, according to the survey.
Based on survey results, the B.C. chamber, Small Business B.C., Community Futures B.C. and B.C. Economic Development Association have sent government a long list of recommendations that would help businesses and people.
The suggestions include extending the tax filing deadline, a six- to 12-month holiday on paying the employer health tax, removing the provincial sales tax for six months, delaying property tax payments, encouraging banks to defer payments, provide zero interest loans and lines of credit, enhancing employment insurance access and wage replacement, and providing funding for working remotely to mitigate staff layoffs.
Some of those recommendations have already been addressed with the federal government’s $82-billion stimulus package announced Thursday, employment insurance, emergency and mortgage initiatives, the tax filing deadline being moved from April 30 to June 1 and deferred tax payments.