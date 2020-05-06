Area orchardists soured
on $50-million bailout
By Ron Seymour
Special to The Herald
Okanagan orchardists say federal measures announced Tuesday to help Canada's agriculture sector don’t provide them with any financial assistance.
The $256-million farm aid package was only 10 per cent of what had been asked for by the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, whose members are struggling with the financial effects of COVID-19.
While beef and livestock producers stand to benefit immediately from the government’s initiative, the BC Fruit Growers Association says orchardists also need help to get through this farming season.
“We can’t underestimate the urgency of the need for immediate financial assistance to prevent the devastation of our sector,” BCFGA president Pinder Dhaliwal, a South Okanagan grower, said in a release.
“Our members are at a point where decisions are being made about whether they can even afford to produce their crops this year,” Dhaliwal said.
The BCFGA’s 800 members own orchards that produce more than $130 million in wholesale revenue from fruit sales.
Ottawa’s aid package, which the government says is only the first step in providing assistance to the agricultural sector, consists of $125 million for beef and pork producers, $77 million for food processors, and $50 million for the potato and poultry sectors, says Glen Lucas, general manager of the BCFGA.
“We can’t see anything there that would apply to our members,” Lucas said in an interview. “We’re definitely hopeful our concerns will be addressed because the need is urgent.”
Apple prices have been below the cost of production for several years, he says, and the 2019 cherry crop was seriously affected by poor weather.
“We’re coming off tough financial pressures, and now we’re also dealing with the impact of COVID-19,” Lucas said.
The pandemic will complicate the business of Okanagan farming principally by making the securing and housing of thousands of foreign workers much more expensive for orchardists, Lucas said.
On-farm physical distancing requirements could also make it more difficult to properly tend crops and harvest the fruit in a timely manner, he said.
Market uncertainty could also convince many growers to simply sit out the season, or quit farming entirely, Lucas said.
“In a normal year, there’s about a five per cent turnover,” he said. “Some are suggesting that could be 15 per cent this year, or even higher, with more and more growers convinced it’s just not worth their time or effort to stay in the business.”