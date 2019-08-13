After a four-month nationwide search, the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board has hired former credit union boss George Greenwood as its new CEO.
Greenwood replaces Lynette Keyowski, who resigned earlier this year.
Greenwood was most recently CEO of TCU Financial Group in Saskatoon.
However, the job with the Okanagan board is a B.C. homecoming for Greenwood, as he worked for Lower Mainland-based Vancity Credit Union from 1997 to 2004.
Greenwood earned an MBA from Dalhousie University in Halifax and has a bachelor of technology in management from the B.C. Institute of Technology.
He’s also a chartered professional accountant and a certified financial planner.
“I’m extremely excited to be joining the team at the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board as we work together to continue adding value and benefits to our realtor members throughout the region of Peachland to Revelstoke,” said Greenwood.
The board represents 1,300 real estate agents who work out of 88 real estate offices in the Central and North Okanagan, Shuswap and Revelstoke.
