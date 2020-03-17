Reel One Entertainment plans to shoot 18 movies in the Okanagan over the next two years.
Reel One has begun filming the first of six films to be shot in the Okanagan this year, to be followed by 12 films in 2021, said Jon Summerland, Okanagan Film Commissioner
As well, the company is building their own production office here and is hiring all local talent for the productions.
‘“This is significant for film production in our region,” said Summerland. “The number of productions, 18 in total, employing local talent alone is a substantial contribution to economic development.”
The films are a series of romance stories for the Lifetime Network and the first film Vintage Hearts is now in production. Vintage Hearts stars Gabrielle Christian, Cody Ray Thompson, Matthew Smalley and Stephanie George. The film is directed by David I. Strasser and written by Aimee Pitta.