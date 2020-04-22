Once The Barking Parrot reopens, regulars might not recognize it. Here, artist Jean Paul langlois paints the south wall as the pub is undergoing significant renovations — including new murals in the seating area and washrooms — while the doors are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Hooded Merganser, located at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, remains open as usual for take-out and delivery.
While closed, Barking Parrot is creating an all-new look
Special to The Herald
