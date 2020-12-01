FortisBC has received interim approval to raise its electricity rates in 2021.
The company said rates will go up 4.36% effective Jan. 1. That will amount to about $7.30 a month for an average residential customer.
“We strive to operate efficiently and keep rates at the lowest possible cost,” said Diane Roy, vice president, regulatory affairs, in a news release. “However, increases are sometimes needed so FortisBC can make necessary system improvements and long-term investments.”
Fortis plans to spend $72 million on electric infrastructure upgrades next year, the company says.
A final decision on the rate increase request is expected from the BC Utilities Commission in early 2021.