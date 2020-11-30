Almost before it began, the Discovery House Shed Light on Addiction campaign topped its goal Monday by virtue of a $50,000 donation from Janet Parker and Parker’s Chrysler.
The money, given in memory of Janet’s late son Colin, who died of a drug overdose four years ago at age 39, will help Discovery House with the establishment of a third live-in residence for those battling addiction.
“We cannot bring Colin back, but if we can help another mother and family avoid this tremendous loss, then we will do whatever we can,” said Janet.
“I love the fact that (Discovery House’s program) is abstinence-based, so we have a good success rate of getting men back to their families, back into society, back to the workplace and I think the need right now is critical and getting more and more so.”
As a result of the donations – $40,000 from the dealership and $10,000 from Janet personally – Discovery House operations manager Blaine Russell said the campaign goal has now been upped to $100,000.
Illicit drug overdose deaths in Penticton and the rest of the province are on a sharp uphill spike with the final figure expected to in the thousands by year end. Since the start of 2018, at least 47 people have died in Penticton alone.
Abraham described the contributions from Parkers as having “changed the face” of Discovery House.
“It really is amazing what they have done for us, not only the monetary support but help with our infrastructure, the business and staff training,” said Abraham.
Both Abraham and Parker are determined to help educate the public about the substance-free programming at centre.
One major concern for campaign organizers this time around is that some people won’t donate because they confuse Discovery House with some of the government-funded shelter programs.
“I’m glad there are lower-barrier facilities, but they’re being presented as a be-all, end-all solution,” said Abraham, who battled his own drug addiction for 17 years.
“So you have a shelter bed – or just up from a shelter bed – and you don’t have to get clean, so you’re just parked here for life. We try and heal the whole person.”
This year’s campaign will also be virtual. People can purchase one light for $10 or a string of lights for $250 that will be put up at the house on Winnipeg Street.
There will be tax-deductible receipts and a commemorative Shed the Light on Addiction flashlight for those who donate.
The house will be lit up in a Facebook Live event on Dec. 19.
Another big part of the campaign is remembering those who died as a result of addiction and people are being encouraged to send a photo or video of a loved one who passed away to Discovery House.
The lives of those people will be commemorated throughout the month of December.
More information is available at: discoveryhouserecovery.com