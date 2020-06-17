During these difficult days, people are relying more than ever on the unconditional love of their family pet.
That’s why the new management team at Penticton’s new animal care clinic isn’t too worried about opening a new business in the midst of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
The Penticton branch of the South Okanagan Animal Care Centre will be opening very soon at its sparkling new facility located at 146-290 Riverside Drive in the Riverside Plaza in the city’s north end.
The clinic will offer a full and wide range of veterinary services for dogs and cats of all sizes, ages and breeds, said Lauren Larson, a member of the management team with the South Okanagan Animal Care Centre.
South Okanagan Animal Care Centre is part of the Interior Health Pet Group, which also owns and operates four clinics in Kelowna and a fifth in Summerland.
“We’re actually bringing the entire team over from Animal Medical, which has been running in Penticton for many, many years,” she said. “Dr. (George) Proudfoot and his entire team are coming over here to this brand new facility.”
This past Monday afternoon, a team of inspectors from the province’s governing agency for veterinary clinics was scheduled to conduct a full assessment of the facility and will then issue a license based on that inspection, said Larson.
“They do an inspection of every new facility,” she said. “After the inspection, it goes back to the provincial board, which will then give up the approvals we need to go ahead. That can take anywhere from 48 hours to two weeks. Once we get the thumbs up, we will open our doors for business.”
Some of the services provided for cats and dogs include full body examinations, vaccines, dental services and variety of surgeries.
The company she works for had wanted to open a clinic in Penticton for some time and the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t going to halt those plans, said Larson.
“We think Penticton and area is growing and more and more people have pets, so we feel there’s definitely been a need for more veterinary services in this area,” she said.
While there are no issues with humans contacting the COVID-19 virus through their cats or dogs, the clinic is taking extra precautions when it does open.
“It will change the way we do business when we do open in the next few days,” she said.
“Pets are welcome in our facilities, but people are not. We’re minimizing the risk that way. We ask people to make appointments on the phone, then we will make arrangements to get their pets inside for whatever treatment they may require.”
The clinic will feature three full-time veterinarians and will be open Monday to Saturday.
For additional information, you may contact the Penticton office of the South Okanagan Animal Centre Centre at 778-476-8658.