The Penticton Herald has produced a 2021 wall calendar, highlighting the beauty of the South Okanagan through the eyes of local photography buffs. The 12-month calendar sells for $10 and is available at the front office of The Herald at 101-186 Nanaimo Ave. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays.
Most Popular
Articles
- Indigenous rights dispute coming to Penticton?
- Big gap opens in Penticton property valuations
- In memoriam
- OPIOID CRISIS: Surviving long enough to live
- The year's most memorable quotes
- 2020: The year in local photos
- Construction wages ride on worker shortage
- Herald readers salute front-liners with Newsmaker award
- Newsmaker of the Year, 2003-2019
- Retirement homes report COVID deaths, valley-wide
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Publisher drops book by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley
- COVID-19 restrictions extended to Feb. 5 in B.C. to 'hold the line'
- Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob
- Capitol siege by pro-Trump mob forces questions, ousters
- In wake of chaotic day on Capitol Hill, talk turns to expediting Donald Trump's exit
- Conservative media decry Capitol riot, but grievances remain