VICTORIA — Applications for StudentAid BC, along with the new non-repayable B.C. Access Grant, are now open.
This up-front grant, along with new funding for students with disabilities, expanded open education resources and online support through BCcampus, will open doors for students to return to school and earn the college or university credential of their choice.
Every student who applies for StudentAid BC will now be automatically assessed for the new B.C. Access Grant. Announced in Budget 2020, the B.C. Access Grant will break down barriers and enable over 40,000 low- and middle-income students, or about twice as many students as supported under previous grants, to access more affordable public post-secondary education. These students will receive up to $4,000 a year to help with the up-front cost of programs leading to a certificate, diploma or degree.
For more information on the grant visit: studentaidbc.ca/news/grants-scholarships/new-bc-access-grant