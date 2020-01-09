Penny Brown-Alvord of Penticton has recently taken over the classified advertising department for the Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group.
Brown-Alvord assumed the position from long-time Kelowna Daily Courier employee Mary Lindsay, who retired. The department is now managed from the Herald’s office at 101-186 Nanaimo Ave. W. in Penticton and will handle classified advertising, print and online for The Herald and The Daily Courier.
Within the classified department, she also handles the placement of obituary notices, the business service directory as well as other administrative functions and support.
Brown-Alvord joined The Herald’s team in December, after moving here several years ago with her family from Red Deer.
She previously worked as the credit manager of the Calgary Mirror, a weekly newspaper, and worked in display advertising with the Prince Albert Shopper, which was also a weekly.
“I absolutely love it here. I love this office and this is my favourite job ever,” Brown-Alvord said of her first month in Penticton. “I’m in my own little corner here where nobody bugs me, but everyone has been wonderful to deal with.”
Brown-Alvord and her husband have two children, including a daughter who is enrolled at KVR Middle School. The family owns two dogs and one cat. They are avid Calgary Flames fans and also enjoying golfing.
To contact the classified advertising de-partment, phone 250-493-4332, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.