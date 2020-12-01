Culinary Arts students at Okanagan College are busy transforming apples into healthy snacks for the community.
Earlier in the fall semester, the Okanagan Fruit Tree Project approached the college’s Culinary Arts team with an idea: could culinary classes somehow help process apple donations into snacks, going to local students in need?
With some thought on how to meet curriculum requirements and please palates, Culinary Arts instructor Kelsey Oudendag identified applesauce as the best item to start with.
Using it in a variety of applications, students worked to peel, core and slice apples to make the sauce as well as into apple chips. From there, they went on to use the sauce in breakfast items such as cookies and granola as well as fruit leather.
“It definitely wasn’t difficult to fit this project into the curriculum,” said Oudendag. “We use the apples in so many different ways, from teaching students how to use tools for slicing and coring to utilizing them in our different subject areas like breakfast, baking and fruit preservation.”
Lucie Bardos, project co-ordinator for the Okanagan Fruit Tree Project, has helped facilitate the project with Oudendag and the charity Food for Thought.
“This is a unique collaboration that builds upon the existing partnership we have with Food for Thought over the past few seasons,” she said. “We typically deliver fresh produce directly to Food for Thought for their backpack and breakfast programming. In this case, Okanagan College got involved to help transform the fresh apples into products before the fruit goes to Food for Thought.”
Food for Thought runs backpack and breakfast programs in the Central Okanagan region, providing meals for students at elementary, middle and secondary schools.
Since the onset of COVID-19, nearly 500 backpacks per week are distributed on Fridays throughout School District 23 and the breakfast program provides nearly 3,000 meals directly to schools. The backpacks are designed to cover food needs for the weekend for students and their family.
The Okanagan Fruit Tree Project is a registered charity operating in the Central and South Okanagan. Orchardists and farmers contact the OFTP and a harvest is organized with the help of volunteers. Fruit is donated to community partners like Food for Thought or taken to cold storage where partners can continue to pick up fruit once the harvest is over.