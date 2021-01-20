One year ago, Katrina Hohmann opened her own business to make a better life for her young family, but soon afterward, COVID-19 nearly killed that dream.
Today (Wednesday, June 20, 2021), she’s still standing, plus celebrating the all-important first anniversary of Pump Hair Salon.
“The first year was definitely not as expected,” said Hohmann, the single mom of daughters Tenleigh, 10 and Sloane, 8.
“You go into it thinking you’re going to have a tough year and then to throw COVID on top of it, it definitely was not a fun time.”
Along with surviving its initial year, Pump was a bronze winner in the best new business category in a 2020 South Okanagan business awards competition.
“It was an honour just to be nominated let alone take home an award,” said Hohmann.
She has nothing but praise for her many customers who kept her and her stylists afloat during the past 12 months.
“A 100% shout-out to all my valued and amazing clients for their support. Customer service is just a huge thing for us,” she said. “And right now because of COVID I’ve had to extend my appointment times, but we really do want to protect our clients and ourselves, that’s the main priority.”
Having worked in the hair business for a number of years, Hohmann knew she could find a better way to support her family and live her passion.
So with the much-appreciated help of Community Futures Okanagan-Similkameen and WorkBC — plus her daughters armed with paintbrushes — she struck out on her own last year at 376 Main St.
“We’re trying to change the game so it’s not just a chop shop — we want it to be an actual experience,” said Hohmann.
“When I worked in other salons, I just never found that easy-going feel that we have here.”
To that end, she also relies heavily on her master stylists Amanda Davey and Andrea Baker.
“They are amazing in everything they do,” said Hohmann.
Certified under the BeautySafe standards, Pump’s doors remain locked until scheduled appointments arrive and no walk-ins are currently being accepted.
Appointments can be made online at www.pumphairsalon.com
“What I see for the future is hopefully getting back to where we were,” said Hohmann. “I was really excited to open up right on Main Street and having the door open and the music playing and people walking down the (farmer’s) market and seeing what we’re all about.”