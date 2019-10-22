Al Stober, the visionary behind the Landmark District of office towers in Kelowna, died Friday at age 88.
Stober headed up Al Stober Construction, which was recently renamed Stober Group, for 62 years.
The only title he held longer than that was husband to Sandra, for 63 years.
The couple has three grown children: Linda (Darrell), Mark (Bernice), Ken (Linda) and Carolyn (Matt).
Ken and Carolyn now head up the company and will continue their dad’s vision and legacy.
Stober Group owns and manages many commercial buildings in the city, but it’s the Landmark cluster of class-A office highrises that garner the most recognition.
The development started with a seven-storey building in the 1990s, and the 12-storey Landmark 2, Landmark 3, 4 and 5 — at eight storeys each and 18-storey Landmark 6 followed.
Landmark 7 is under construction and will be the tallest office building in the city at 23 storeys when it is complete in May 2022.
The first six Landmark buildings house 160 businesses with 3,500 workers.
When Landmark 7 comes on stream, the count will jump to 200 companies and 5,000 workers.
Stober Group is also building the five six-storey apartment buildings in the Central Green development at the corner of Highway 97 and Richter Street.
