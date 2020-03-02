Penticton’s own Big Bear Software is opening a third office – and is looking for other companies that want to share its new space.
Big Bear Software is opening what it describes as a “share professional workspace” in West Kelowna.
“Unlike co-working spaces that rent individual desks, shared office environments allow businesses to rent sections of space, typically organized by tables or groups of desks,” Big Bear said in a press release.
“This model allows for flexibility for business owners who have employees that work remotely from time to time or who see their staff numbers fluctuate as they grow. Renting to small business owners promotes an atmosphere of hard work while still fostering an environment of diversity and collaboration.”
The new space is located at 305-1979 Old Okanagan Highway, and will be showcased at an open house this Friday, March 6.
Big Bear, which is led by CEO Keith MacIntyre and has been in business for 16 years, also has an office in Calgary. It develops software for a wide variety of sectors, ranging from defence to manufacturing.