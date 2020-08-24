The continuing need to maintain social distance within businesses resulted in some bank patrons standing outside in the record-breaking heat recently.
Some seniors prefer to do their banking directly at the financial institution instead of online.
When there is extreme heat or heavy smoke from wildfires, this can be particularly difficult and unsafe for older patrons waiting to enter the bank.
“Banks are trying very hard to accommodate patrons smoothly during these COVID times but for some of our seniors, it can be difficult to wait in line when the conditions are severe,” said , South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society president Elmie Saaltink.
“Telephone banking is a secure alternative to computer-based banking and is offered by banks to help seniors and others pay their bills and do their banking from the comfort of their home.”
Each bank offers a dedicated phone number that uses your secure personal identification number (PIN) to access your accounts to conduct transactions and monitor account activities. Voice prompts guide users through the options and transactions.
Telephone banking is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from your home phone.
To learn more about the options available through telephone banking, call your local bank or ask them about the service next time you visit the local branch.