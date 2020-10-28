The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce handed out its annual Business Excellence Awards during online gala Oct. 23. Awards were handed out in 12 categories.
Business of the Year: The Med
People’s Choice Award: Turning Points Collaborative Society
Small Business: Anna’s Vitamins Plus
New Business : Fill – Vernon’s Refill Store
Young Entrepreneu: Alysia Lor-Knill, Teassential
Businessperson: Tony Dyck, Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery
Employer: Sproing Creative
Customer Service: Sterling Centre Remedy’s RX Pharmacy
Manufacturer: UnderGround Kombucha
Non-Profit Excellence: Social Planning Council North Okanagan
Community Leaderr: Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery
Innovator of the Year: The Med.