The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce handed out its annual Business Excellence Awards during online gala Oct. 23. Awards were handed out in 12 categories.

Business of the Year: The Med

People’s Choice Award: Turning Points Collaborative Society

Small Business: Anna’s Vitamins Plus

New Business : Fill – Vernon’s Refill Store

Young Entrepreneu: Alysia Lor-Knill, Teassential

Businessperson: Tony Dyck, Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery

Employer: Sproing Creative

Customer Service: Sterling Centre Remedy’s RX Pharmacy

Manufacturer: UnderGround Kombucha

Non-Profit Excellence: Social Planning Council North Okanagan

Community Leaderr: Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery

Innovator of the Year: The Med.