With the shift in to Phase 3 of B.C.’s Restart Plan, The Penticton Herald office is now open to the public after being temporarily closed due to COVID-19.
The well being of our employees, colleagues and clients remains our top priority and safety measures are in place.
We ask that customers continue to do what they can by email, phone (250-492-4002) or via the Herald’s website at: pentictonherald.ca.
If an in-person visit is required, the office is open at 101-186 Nanaimo Ave. W., Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
We thank all of our advertisers, subscribers, readers, retailers, carriers and drivers for your continued support.
—Shannon Huggard
Publisher & General Manager