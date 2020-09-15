Business Leader of the Year nominees

Business Leader of the Year is unofficially the top award for the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. (Think of the Best Picture at the Oscars.) From left, Kirk Chamberlain, Paul Crawford, David Prystay.

 Herald file photos

Finalists for the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce Excellence Awards were announced in an online ceremony, Tuesday.

Winners will be revealed in a special ceremony Saturday, Oct. 3. Tickets for the event are now available through the Chamber.

The nominees are:

Business Leader of the Year – Sponsored by TD Canada Trust, Small Business Banking: Kirk Chamberlain, Chamberlain Property Group; Paul Crawford, Penticton Art Gallery; David Prystay, Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre

Business of the Year – Sponsored by BDC Business Development Bank of Canada: Betts Electric, Hoodoo Adventures Co., Total Restoration Services

New Business Award – Sponsored by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union: Graphically Hip, Kettle Valley Memorial, Nautical Dog Café

Workplace Culture Excellence – Sponsored by SOICS: ASK Wellness Society, KOJO Sushi Penticton, Safeway Penticton

Young Professional of the Year – Sponsored by JCI Penticton & Kettle Valley Memorial: Colton Cheney, Prospera Credit Union; Jasmine Aantjes, Castanet; Kevin Smith, Kettle Valley Memorial

Community Support Excellence – Sponsored by Grant Thornton LLP: Castanet, Penticton Speedway, The Bench Market

Hospitality Excellence – Sponsored by Travel Penticton: Cannery Brewing Co., Hoodoo Adventures Co., Something Blue Photography

Not for Profit Excellence – Sponsored by Omland Heal, Chartered Professional Accountants: Penticton and District Community Arts Council, Rotary Club of Penticton, South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services

Growth & Development – Sponsored by BDO Canada LLP: JAFA Signs, Maple Leaf Spirits, McPhail Kilt Makers