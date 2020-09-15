Finalists for the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce Excellence Awards were announced in an online ceremony, Tuesday.
Winners will be revealed in a special ceremony Saturday, Oct. 3. Tickets for the event are now available through the Chamber.
The nominees are:
Business Leader of the Year – Sponsored by TD Canada Trust, Small Business Banking: Kirk Chamberlain, Chamberlain Property Group; Paul Crawford, Penticton Art Gallery; David Prystay, Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre
Business of the Year – Sponsored by BDC Business Development Bank of Canada: Betts Electric, Hoodoo Adventures Co., Total Restoration Services
New Business Award – Sponsored by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union: Graphically Hip, Kettle Valley Memorial, Nautical Dog Café
Workplace Culture Excellence – Sponsored by SOICS: ASK Wellness Society, KOJO Sushi Penticton, Safeway Penticton
Young Professional of the Year – Sponsored by JCI Penticton & Kettle Valley Memorial: Colton Cheney, Prospera Credit Union; Jasmine Aantjes, Castanet; Kevin Smith, Kettle Valley Memorial
Community Support Excellence – Sponsored by Grant Thornton LLP: Castanet, Penticton Speedway, The Bench Market
Hospitality Excellence – Sponsored by Travel Penticton: Cannery Brewing Co., Hoodoo Adventures Co., Something Blue Photography
Not for Profit Excellence – Sponsored by Omland Heal, Chartered Professional Accountants: Penticton and District Community Arts Council, Rotary Club of Penticton, South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services
Growth & Development – Sponsored by BDO Canada LLP: JAFA Signs, Maple Leaf Spirits, McPhail Kilt Makers