In response to the growing culinary scene at the Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre, General Manager David Prystay introduced the position of Food and Beverage Director assumed by Keith Corbett in the Fall of 2019. Excitement grew for the vision of the culinary scene as conversations and planning over the next few months unfolded, resulting in a culinary force that will bring these visions to life.
Corbett’s education from BCIT and years of management experience with the notable Joey Restaurants and highly recognized Score on Davie has resulted in strengths that have been applied to the Resorts food & beverage operations. Strong emphasis and close attention to detail are being put on staff training & customer service, product knowledge, and policy & procedure revisions. “We are thrilled to have Keith join our team. His passion for the Resort having worked here in years past and the experience he brings with him from his time spent in Vancouver has been a large asset to our team” shares Prystay.
Aaron Armstrong, a standing veteran of the Resort for 10+ years, was promoted to Executive Chef following predecessor Chris Remington’s departure in December to follow his dream in winemaking. Before his hire at the Resort, Armstrong gained experience from other restaurants in mountainous resort destinations including the Hume Hotel & Spa in Nelson. This is where he found his passion for search & rescue and served as an active member of the BCSAR for many years. When appointed Aaron showed great enthusiasm in his desires to elevate the food and beverage experience for conference and event attendees and guests visiting any of the unique dining venues adding, “I look forward to leading and working closely with the amazing staff here to provide guests with a memorable experience when dining with us.”
The Resorts most recent welcome was extended to Dan Vichitthavong, or better known as Chef “V”, on March 1st as the Hooded Merganser Restaurant Head Chef. Dan most recently resided in Vancouver where he held the professional titles of Regional Chef for Warehouse Group and Head Chef at Tableau Bar Bistro. Before his west coast living, Ontario was home where he was the Executive Sous Chef for Cambridge Mill, a farm-to-table inspired restaurant. His experience and education is also highly attributed to his culinary internship with famed chef, David Chang, and by obtaining his culinary management accreditation from George Brown College. When asked for his vision he shared, “I want to bring a fresh, new and vibrant approach to the menu by showcasing our Valley View Farm and by working with the great bounty of products and suppliers here in the Okanagan”. As such is his love for food, so it is for nectarines and country music.
In addition to the strong focus put on operations and culinary in the various venues including the Resorts conference and events centre, the Hooded Merganser Restaurant and Barking Parrot Bar will be renovated over the next few months. Prystay added, “We look forward to May when we anticipate the rollout of all these exciting changes including unique wall art in the Barking Parrot commissioned to various BC artists”. “Excellent dining is crucial for all guests including conference & event attendees, those staying at the Resort for business or leisure, and our loyal local supporters”.