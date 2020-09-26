Today (Saturday, Sept. 26) is National Record Store Day, a celebration of independent music stores across North America. The annual event was delayed from April due to the pandemic. Preparing for what's traditionally their busiest day of the year is Jasmine Lamont, an employee at The Grooveyard in downtown Penticton.
Most Popular
Articles
- Valley transmission rate among world’s best
- Complainant describes sex assault at Penticton motel
- Doctor shocked by complainant’s ‘severe’ injuries
- Jail, funeral costs ordered in manslaughter case
- 73 drug-related deaths in the Okanagan
- Watchdog called after inmates suffers 'serious injuries' at Penticton RCMP detachment
- Catherine O'Hara recognized Lucky Bromhead
- 3 years' jail or probation for manslaughter?
- NDP snubs Holmes in favour of diversity
- Liberals appoint Veintimilla in Boundary-Similkameen
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 30
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 13
Latest News
- Today is Record Store Day
- Friday's Games
- Probe into 'discarded' ballots becomes campaign outrage fuel
- Shattenkirk scores in overtime, Tampa Bay beats Dallas 5-4 in Stanley Cup final
- Celtics control second half, top Heat to win Game 5 in East
- Montreal Impact forward Romell Quioto suspended an additional game