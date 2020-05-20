Decision making at the crux
Great decisions do not happen by accident. As Thomas Edison knew so well, most of our decisions will not work out as planned, but we still need to make them to learn from them what works and what doesn’t in each situation.
We are living in uncertain times even with more businesses, parks and other facilities gradually re-opening this week.
While we are subject to our health ministers across Canada dictating the ground rules we still have to make many decisions on our own which four months ago we would not have imagined having to make. The next few weeks will provide us with more current statistics and shared experiences to update our views of what’s likely to come. Meanwhile, here are a few tips on how to avoid the Three Biggest Decision-Making Traps:
Trap # 1: Ignoring the decision. If your business has experienced an increase in demand during the state of emergency, what decisions will you have to make to sustain that advantage? If your business has suffered huge losses on the other hand, will “back to normal” work for you, or will you create a new normal with an innovative idea based on what you’ve been developing while in isolation. Status quo, or really GO?
Whatever you decide, implement it whole-heartedly and give it a chance to work. Your determination and focus will inspire your stakeholders, attract them to get on board with you and will provide the feedback you need to decide the next steps after that. Share your Why with them and be passionate about how it fits with your vision, mission and values.
Trap # 2: Relying inappropriately on intuition. Note the word “inappropriately”. While you may trust your intuition to the point that you can make quick decisions comfortably in most situations, remember that decisions up until now have been based on past experiences. But this is not “most situations”. There are still many unknowns, such as whether the government will push forward or pull back after an initial test run with an easing of business restrictions.
Listen to your gut (and say “thank you for that information”) but ask yourself whether that fluttery feeling is excitement or fear. Bottom line, your gut only reflects a Yes or No reaction – a Stop or Go sense of urgency. Clearly describe two possible options then examine the pros and cons of each and add an extra dose of contingency planning for safety.
Trap # 3: Analysis paralysis. With the technological advances of the last twenty years, there is now a tremendous amount of information available to us, on virtually any subject. The tendency to want perfect information has never been more attractive. But over-analyzing can have consequences.
Let’s face it, we’ll never have perfect knowledge and the world can’t wait for us while we live in fear of making a mistake. Most times you’ll learn more from your mistakes than from your successes any way. Others are depending on you to take action and communicate with them, and you can easily lose their confidence by being indecisive. No one is demanding a 100% solution (except maybe you).
You already know about the 80/20 rule. In this case a 20% solution can solve 80 percent of the problem. So, go ahead, make a decision. The odds are in your favour.
Mary Lou Gutscher is a success mentor for entrepreneurs, author, and professional speaker. Email: MaryLou@ MagneticBusinessSolutions.com.