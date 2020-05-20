They were lined up early and often as barber shops and hair salons reopened in downtown Penticton for the first time in just over two months, Tuesday.
A group of local senior men, including Murray Kolberg and Leonard Martin, were sitting in chairs on the sidewalk outside the Legion Barber Shop, located in Tiffany’s Boutique Mall, waiting their turn as veteran barber Rick Winstanley reopened his doors for the first time since March 18 after being ordered to close.
Besides hair salons and barbers, other businesses allowed to open included restaurants, cafes and pubs, retailers, recreation facilities, libraries, museums, gyms, pet groomers and child-care facilities. Many more will be allowed to open later this week and early next week.
Human and vehicle traffic in the downtown core was noticeably busier at 10 a.m. as numerous businesses reopened as the province enters the second phase of its COVID-19 restart plan.
For Kolberg, 68, getting his hair cut was much-welcome relief.
“It has been more than two months and I couldn’t wait any longer,” he said with a smile. “I felt like a hippie and I wanted to get rid of it (long hair). I need a haircut real bad after two months.”
Describing the past two months as “very weird and bizarre” since the City of Penticton — and most of the world — went into a lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Kolberg said he’s thrilled many businesses are re-opening as it signals there will be a return to some semblance of normality in the coming days and weeks.
“Not being able to get something like a basic haircut makes you realize we all take certain things for granted,” he said.
Kolberg said he’s proud to live in a province that took lockdown measures so seriously and praised the majority of B.C. residents who stayed home and seldom went out to ensure the virus wouldn’t spread.
He had particular praise for the provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, and her reasoned, calm, thoughtful and cautious approach in fighting this pandemic across the province during very difficult times.
Like so many others, Kolberg said the only time he left his home was to fetch groceries. He has indulged in his passion for gardening and yard work to get some fresh air and exercise over the past month or so.
Kolberg said he believes too many people have spent too much free time looking to lay blame for causing the pandemic, but his focus has been more on doing his part to ensure he and others he knows don’t get sick.
“This is something that happened and we all have to deal with it,” he said. “It’s one of those things. A hundred years ago we had the Spanish Flu and millions died. This isn’t nearly as bad, but it has still been tough.”
Kolberg said as long as people use common sense and continue to show respect to others by social distancing when out in public, he believes a return to normal can happen quicker that many skeptics believe.
“We have to take things one step at a time, I guess,” he said. “They say only fools rush in, so we have to watch ourselves. We need to keep washing our hands, keep our social distance, don’t kiss any strange girls. I don’t have a crystal ball, but my hope is everyone gets their health back, all the businesses start to reopen and maybe we can get back to the way things were before this all happened.”
The hardest part of the past two months, by far, has been the disruption in not seeing his children and grandchildren, he said.
“Not having much contact with the kids and grandkids, who live down on the coast, has been really tough,” he said.
Martin said having to go two months without a haircut is something he never thought would happen in his lifetime.
“I’m ready to give some away,” he said.
History has proven humans have to deal with a serious health crisis once every several decades and Martin, who is in his late 70s, is not shocked by COVID-19.
“I really wasn’t surprised . . . these things tend to come around in cycles,” he said.
Martin said dealing with the loss of his wife just before COVID-19 broke out has made the past two months extremely difficult.
“I’ve been hit pretty hard by both sides of the stick,” he said.
Winstanley has been cutting hair at the Legion Barber Shop for more than 25 years. His father ran the same shop for 40 years before he took over the business.
“We opened at 8:30 and there were three guys waiting outside and it has been really busy ever since,” he said. “It’s been a tough go. But, I’m just happy to be open again.”
While some businesses have had to spend significant money to make changes and alterations to their operations in order to meet provincial safety standards, Winstanley said running a small barber shop with only one chair and no other employees will be relatively easy.
He placed the chairs outside his shop on the Main Street sidewalk several feet apart and had no issues with people staying a safe distance apart on re-opening day, he said.
“I never thought I would be told to shut down my business because of a virus,” he said. “But it happened and I’m glad to be up running again and clipping hair.”
Meanwhile on Ellis Street, Peter Beauchamp of Okanoggin Barbers Ltd. Men’s Grooming and Fine Retail joked that he saw “a lot of wife jobs,” on his first day back cutting hair and trimming beards.
“We are booked solid, solid, solid and man I love being back cutting hair, it couldn’t come fast enough,” Beauchamp said.
“We are only using three barbers, well distanced and not putting anyone at risk. We wear gloves and a mask and for face work, we have shields. Masks are optional for the customers and most are using them. We also ask that customers wait outside. And everyone has been happy with our safety and sanitation.”