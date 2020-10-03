The late Neil Jamieson was honoured posthumously with the David Kampe Legacy Award at Saturday evening's 33rd annual Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce "Business Excellence Awards."
Due to COVID-19, the event was held simultaneously at the Elks Lodge, The Nest and The Barley Mill.
Jamieson, the owner and operator of Underwriters Insurance and partner with the Penticton Vees hockey team, died earlier this year after a battle with cancer.
His award was accepted by his wife Michelle and son Jackson.
Jamieson was active in many local causes including the Speedway foundation, breakfast program and minor hockey and lacrosse. He was also involved politically with the old Progressive Conservative party and later Conservative Party of Canada.
Much of Jamieson's philanthropy was done anonymously.
The following is a list of all other winners from the 2020 Business Excellence Awards:
Business of the Year: Hoodoo Adventures
Business Leader of the Year: Paul Crawford
Young Professional (Under age 40) of the Year: Colton Cheney, Prospera Credit Union
Hospitality Excellence: Cannery Brewing Co.
Not for Profit: Penticton Rotary Club
Growth and Development: JAFA Signs
New Business: Kettle Valley Memorial
Service Excellence: ABK Restoration Services
Workplace Culture: KOJO Sushi Penticton
Community Support: Penticton Speedway