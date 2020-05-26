The LocalMotive Low-Waste Market in the Apple Plaza at 1848 Main Street in Penticton opened its doors to enthusiastic customers on Friday. “It was gang busters,” is how owner Thomas Tumbach, shown above with his daughter, Rosemary, described the store’s opening day. Tumbach’s vision is to operate a market with unique fresh produce, bulk food and home and personal hygiene supplies with minimal or no single-use plastic packaging. Information on alternative ways to package and store food and on waste reducing techniques is available.
