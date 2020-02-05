The first provincial government cannabis store in the Okanagan opens next week.
BC Cannabis Stores will open its Penticton location on Wednesday.
It’s the 13th government-run store to open in the province. Others are open in Kamloops, Trail, and Parksville. BCCS locations are also planned for Kelowna, Vernon and West Kelowna.
“BC Cannabis Stores is committed to being a good neighbour and integrating into the Penticton community,” said Kevin Satterfield, Director of Retail Operations, Cannabis Operations, Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB).
About 15 employees will staff the 2,900-square-foot store, which will have a bright, clean, welcoming and professional look.
The store is located in the Penticton Power Centre shopping mall at 2210 Main Street, Unit 106.
It will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays and most statutory holidays. It will offer a range of products including edibles, extracts, topicals, dried cannabis flower, oils, capsules and pre-rolls approved by Health Canada.
