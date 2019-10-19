There were lots of hugs, but not a lot of tears.
After 80 years in Penticton's downtown and 35 years under the present ownership, Grant King Men's Wear sold its last suit today.
Owners of the family-run business are "retiring" and today was their final day on the job.
Many of their long-time regular customers popped in to offer best wishes.
Sharing a moment are owners Karen and Doug McPherson along with long-time employee Kim Cohoe (right).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.