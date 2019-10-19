So long, farewell

From left, Karen McPherson, Doug McPherson, Kim Cohoe, Saturday, Oct. 19 at Grant King Men's Wear in Penticton.

There were lots of hugs, but not a lot of tears.

After 80 years in Penticton's downtown and 35 years under the present ownership, Grant King Men's Wear sold its last suit today.

Owners of the family-run business are "retiring" and today was their final day on the job.

Many of their long-time regular customers popped in to offer best wishes.

Sharing a moment are owners Karen and Doug McPherson along with long-time employee Kim Cohoe (right).