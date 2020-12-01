Military identifies remains of Newfoundland soldier killed in Belgium in 1917

Pte. John Lambert of St. John's, a 17-year-old member of The Newfoundland Regiment, is shown in this handout image provided by Government of Canada National Defence. The Canadian military says it has identified the remains of a young soldier from Newfoundland who died on a First World War battlefield in Belgium in 1917. The remains of Pte. Lambert were discovered during an archeological dig in April 2016, near the town of Langemark. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Canada National Defence *MANDATORY CREDIT*