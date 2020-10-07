N.L. workers warned about COVID-19 outbreaks at work sites in Alberta, Nunavut

Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. Newfoundland and Labrador’s public health department is warning rotational workers about COVID-19 outbreaks at work sites in Nunavut and Alberta. The department issued three warnings this morning about outbreaks at the Hope Bay gold mine in Nunavut, and at Syncrude Canada’s Aurora mine site in Fort McMurray and Methanex’s methanol plant in Medicine Hat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld