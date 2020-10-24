Fredericton Police say writer RM Vaughan found dead days after going missing

Richard Vaughan, who writes under the name "RM Vaughan" is shown in this undated handout photo from Fredericton Police. Police in New Brunswick say missing writer Richard Vaughan has been found dead. He was 55. The author and video artist, who wrote under the name RM Vaughan, was a revered figure in Canada's LGBTQ arts scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Fredericton Police, *MANDATORY CREDIT*