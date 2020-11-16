Strike is over for N.L. Dominion store workers, but there is no happy ending: Unifor

Striking Dominion workers picket outside Weston Foods in Mount Pearl, N.L., near St. John's, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. A 12-week strike is over for Dominion workers in Newfoundland and Labrador, but Unifor says it isn't a happy ending. Unifor's Chris MacDonald says workers agreed to a contract offered by Loblaw Companies Ltd. which includes a $1.35-an-hour raise spread out over four years and President's Choice gift cards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie