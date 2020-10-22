Prime minister's help sought in search for N.L. man who disappeared in B.C.

An ongoing plea to resume the search for a Newfoundland and Labrador man missing in British Columbia reached Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a virtual town hall at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador. Jordan Naterer, 25, shown in a Vancouver Police Department handout photo, was reported missing on Thanksgiving weekend when he didn’t return from a hike in E.C. Manning Provincial Park near Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Police Department MNDATORY CREDIT