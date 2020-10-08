Testimony at Fredericton murder trial on hold while lawyers discuss SCOC decision

This is Matthew Raymond's Firearms Acquisition card and bullets as they were found on the bed in his apartment in Fredericton, in a photo taken by RCMP on Aug. 11, 2018, the day after the shootings. The photo was provided by the New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench, and entered as an exhibit at the trial of Raymond. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench MANDATORY CREDIT