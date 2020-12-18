Nova Scotia RCMP using helicopter in search for five missing scallop fishermen

An RCAF Cormorant helicopter flies over the Bay of Fundy in Hillsburn, N.S. in an area where empty life-rafts from a scallop fishing vessel where reported on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The Nova Scotia RCMP say they plan to use a helicopter today to continue the search for five fishermen whose boat sank in the Bay of Fundy on Tuesday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan