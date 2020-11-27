Ousted from Labrador Inuit government, ex-politician questions 'blood quantum' method

Edward Blake Rudkowski is seen in Toronto in a Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, handout photo. Rudkowski served as the speaker and an elected member of the assembly with the Nunatsiavut government, Labrador's Inuit government, until he was removed last week after being determined to have a "blood quantum" below the percentage required to be a beneficiary of Labrador Inuit land claims agreement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Edward Blake Rudkowski, *MANDATORY CREDIT*