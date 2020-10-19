Nova Scotia restaurants boycott lobster in support of Mi'kmaq self-regulated fishery

A crate of lobsters sits on the sidewalk as Cheryl Maloney, a member of the Sipekne'katik First Nation, sells lobster outside the legislature in Halifax on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Restaurants in Nova Scotia are cutting lobster from their menu in support of Mi'kmaq fishers at the center of a conflict over a livelihood lobster fishery in southwestern Nova Scotia. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Andrew Vaughan