Report clearing N.S. police of wrongdoing in arrest of Black woman flawed: observer

A consultant hired by Nova Scotia's police watchdog to advise on potential racial bias has disagreed with its findings clearing officers of wrongdoing in the case of a Black woman injured during her arrest. Santina Rao heads from provincial court in Halifax on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Rao has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, causing a disturbance and resisting arrest after being arrested at a local Walmart. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan