Indigenous students from Quebec still can't return to N.B. high school

New Brunswick Progressive Conservative MLAs Dominic Cardy, left, and Jake Stewart talk prior to the Throne Speech at the New Brunswick Legislature in Fredericton, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy said an intergovernmental dispute stems from Quebec’s refusal to establish a checkpoint that would allow the Listuguj Mi'gmaq First Nation and the neighbouring town of Pointe-a-la-Croix, Que., to be included in the Atlantic bubble. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James West