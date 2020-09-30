Mi'kmaq parliamentarians call for co-managed Indigenous fishery in Nova Scotia

Members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation prepare to go fishing in Saulnierville, N.S., as it launches its own self-regulated fishery on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. A trio of Mi'kmaq Parliamentarians says Ottawa should create a co-managed Indigenous fishery off Nova Scotia as a long-term solution to tense conflicts between First Nations and non-Indigenous fishers in the lobster harvest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan